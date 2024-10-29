NASCAR team changes drivers (again) for Martinsville race
By Asher Fair
The No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet is one of the two chartered entries that has seen a rotation of drivers throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Five drivers have driven the car at some point this year, with full-time Kaulig Racing Xfinity Series drivers A.J. Allmendinger and Shane van Gisbergen leading the way with 12 and 10 starts, respectively.
Josh Williams, Ty Dillon, and Derek Kraus have also made select starts, though Allmendinger and van Gisbergen have to drive the car in 10 of the last 11 events.
Kaulig Racing switch drivers (again)
Not since van Gisbergen competed in the opening two playoff races (and the final two races of the regular season before that) has the driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet remained the same from one race to the next, and that trend is set to continue for a seventh consecutive weekend.
Allmendinger competed at Homestead-Miami Speedway this past Sunday afternoon after van Gisbergen drove the car at Las Vegas Motor Speedway the previous Sunday. Now van Gisbergen is set to be back for this Sunday afternoon's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Williams made the second of his two starts this season at Martinsville back in April.
The team have also confirmed that Kraus, who has not competed since running the June race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, is set to wrap up the season behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway next weekend, ensuring an eighth consecutive weekend with a lineup change.
Kraus, who has competed for Kaulig Racing in five races this season, also competed at Phoenix back in March.
Next year, Kaulig Racing are set to have two full-time drivers, with Allmendinger set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet weekly like he did in 2023 and Dillon set to replace Daniel Hemric behind the wheel of the No. 31-turned-No. 10 Chevrolet.
The 2024 season's other shared charter entry, the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford, is set to be driven by Kaz Grala this weekend. Grala has made 21 starts in the car this year, including at Homestead-Miami this past weekend. The team have yet to confirm a driver for the Phoenix season finale next weekend.
The Xfinity 500 is set to be shown live on NBC from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, November 3.