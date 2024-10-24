NASCAR team dropping a car for Homestead after Las Vegas race
By Asher Fair
There are two non-chartered teams on the entry list for this coming Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway after none competed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past Sunday afternoon.
However, there was still one non-chartered car at Las Vegas, that being the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota.
That entry, a third Legacy Motor Club entry, was fielded for the eighth time this season alongside the full-time No. 42 Toyota, driven by John Hunter Nemechek, and the full-time No. 43 Toyota, driven by Erik Jones.
Jimmie Johnson not competing at Homestead
Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, a co-owner of the team, drove the No. 84 Toyota at Las Vegas and finished in 28th place in the 267-lap South Point 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval. His result matched his season-best efforts of 28th in the Daytona 500 in February and at Dover Motor Speedway in April.
He has one more start scheduled this season, but it is not set to come in this Sunday afternoon's 267-lap Straight Talk Wireless 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval. He is scheduled to compete in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway two weekends later.
There are still, however, two non-charter cars on the entry list for Sunday's race, and both are set to be fielded by part-time teams that, unlike Legacy Motor Club, don't own any charters.
NY Racing Team are set to field the No. 44 Chevrolet for the eighth time this season, and for the seventh time, they are set to do so with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel. MBM Motorsports are set to field the No. 66 Ford for the 11th time this season, and for the second time, they are set to do so with Chad Finchum behind the wheel.
The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set to be shown live on NBC from Homestead-Miami Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 27.