NASCAR team makes surprise withdrawal from Gateway race

Alpha Prime Racing, which field the No. 4 Chevrolet, the No. 44 Chevrolet, and the No. 45 Chevrolet on a full-time basis, have fielded the No. 5 Chevrolet just once so far during the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, with that coming at Daytona International Speedway two weekends ago when Caesar Bacarella drove the car to a 28th place finish.

They were initially planning on fielding that car again this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, but that won't happen.

Stefan Parsons was the driver lined up to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet at the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval.

Alpha Prime Racing withdraw one of four cars from Gateway NASCAR race

Parker Retzlaff and Brennan Poole are still set to drive the No. 4 Chevrolet and the No. 44 Chevrolet, respectively, just as they've done all year. Lavar Scott is set to make his second start of the year behind the wheel of the No. 45 Chevrolet.

Parsons did make one start for the team earlier this year, but it came in the No. 45 car. He finished in 19th place at Watkins Glen International in August.

Aside from Alpha Prime Racing, Mike Harmon Racing have also withdrawn a car from Saturday night's race. They had been planning on adding the No. 74 Chevrolet for Dawson Cram, but that is no longer the case.

It marks the team's third withdrawal of the year and second in a row, as they withdrew the car from the race at Daytona International Speedway two weekends ago when Logan Bearden was set to drive it. They did not return at Portland International Raceway this past weekend.

Unlike Alpha Prime Racing, Mike Harmon Racing do not run any other full-time cars and therefore will not compete at all this weekend.

The Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog is set to be shown live on the CW Network from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, September 6.