NASCAR team set for Homestead return after surprise absence
By Asher Fair
MBM Motorsports' original plans for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs included the races at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
While they did compete at Bristol and the Charlotte Roval with Josh Bilicki behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford, they did not compete at Kansas or at Las Vegas this past Sunday afternoon.
However, they are set to make an unexpected appearance at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend.
MBM Motorsports set for surprise return
Chad Finchum is set to drive the No. 66 Ford for the second time this year, and he is set to compete with sponsorship from Aires Tech.
The partnership is a first-of-its-kind partnership, as the brand's technology is specifically designed to shield the human body from EMF radiation emitted by wireless transmissions, bridging the gap between technology and wellness. Finchum and the No. 66 crew are set to use the brand's Lifetune product during the race weekend.
Bilicki and Finchum are among six drivers who have driven for the Carl Long-owned team in 2024, just one year after the team did not compete in the Cup Series at all. Finchum made his first Cup Series start since October 2021 back in June at Nashville Superspeedway.
The other four drivers who have competed for MBM Motorsports this season are Timmy Hill, David Starr, B.J. McLeod, and Parker Retzlaff. Bilicki leads all drivers with three races in the No. 66 car this year, followed by Hill and McLeod with two each.
Hill competed for the team when they made their most recent appearance at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval in February 2021.
There is no word yet on whether or not the team will indeed compete in the season finale at Phoenix three weekends from now.
