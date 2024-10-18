NASCAR team unexpectedly absent from Las Vegas entry list
By Asher Fair
MBM Motorsports have competed in select races throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season after missing the 2023 season entirely, but their appearances have been fairly sporadic.
The have fielded the No. 66 Ford in 10 points races so far this season. They planned to compete in a few other races but did not do so, most notably at Iowa Speedway when they were on the entry list but withdrew from the race.
They have also made a few unexpected appearances, such as at Richmond Raceway in August and Darlington Raceway last month.
The team entered the playoffs planning to compete in the five races at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
The Carl Long-owned team competed at Bristol and the Charlotte Roval, both times with Josh Bilicki behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford, but they missed the race at Kansas.
Now they are set to miss the race at Las Vegas as well.
There is only one non-chartered car on the entry list for this Sunday afternoon's 267-lap South Point 400 at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer), and it is not the No. 66 car. Legacy Motor Club are set to field the No. 84 Toyota for team co-owner Jimmie Johnson for the eighth time this year.
MBM Motorsports do, however, have plans to return for somewhat of a surprise appearance at Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend.
Chad Finchum, who made his first start since 2021 at Nashville Superspeedway back in June, is set to drive the No. 66 Ford in that race. He is set to compete with primary sponsorship from Aires Tech.
There is no word yet on whether or not MBM Motorsports will indeed compete in the season finale at Phoenix.
Six drivers have driven the No. 66 Ford this year. Bilicki leads all drivers with three starts, followed by Timmy Hill and B.J. McLeod with two each. The three other drivers are Finchum, David Starr, and Parker Retzlaff, all of whom have made one start with the team in 2024.
