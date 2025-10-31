NASCAR team not changing drivers after best finish since 2024, two-race absence

NY Racing Team are one of a number of teams that have competed part-time throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, and like some of the others, including MBM Motorsports (Garage 66), and Live Fast Motorsports, they have competed fairly regularly.

The team have made a total of 14 appearances so far this year, though because J.J. Yeley failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway back in February, they have only made 13 starts.

Yeley leads the team with nine starts, while Derek Kraus has made two and Brennan Poole and Joey Gase have each made one.

J.J. Yeley returning for NASCAR season finale

In his most recent start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway three weekends ago, Yeley finished in a season-high 30th place, his best finish since he placed 27th at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2024.

The team's best finish of the year is a 28th place finish at Daytona International Speedway in August, recorded by Gase.

NY Racing Team did not compete at Phoenix back in March, but they are set to make one more start in 2025, and with Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet. Yeley, a Phoenix, Arizona native, most recently competed at his home race track in the 2024 finale, when he placed 35th in the No. 44 car.

Yeley, who has made 20 career starts at Phoenix, is one of two part-time drivers on the entry list this weekend. The other one is Casey Mears, who is set to drive the No. 66 Ford for Garage 66 for the third consecutive weekend, making him the first driver to compete in three straight races for the team formerly known as MBM Motorsports since Timmy Hill did so in the early stages of the 2021 season.

NBC is set to provide live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, November 2.