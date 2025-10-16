NASCAR Cup driver out after best finish of the 2025 season

NY Racing Team are one of several NASCAR Cup Series teams that have competed periodically throughout the 2025 season despite opening up the year with a Daytona 500 DNQ at Daytona International Speedway, and they made their 13th start (14th appearance) of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

It was J.J. Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet at Las Vegas for his ninth start of the year, and he delivered the team a 30th place finish, his best finish since he placed 27th at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2024.

The team's best finish of the year came at Daytona in August when Joey Gase placed 28th behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet, but that past superspeedway success was not enough to result in the team competing at Talladega, where Yeley placed 32nd back in April, this weekend.

J.J. Yeley, NY Racing Team out at Talladega

There are four part-time cars on the entry list for Sunday's 188-lap YellaWood 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval, but the No. 44 car isn't one of them.

The No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which also competed at Las Vegas, is on the entry list, but with B.J. McLeod set to drive it rather than Katherine Legge.

Austin Hill is set to drive the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Anthony Alfredo is set to drive the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, and Casey Mears is set to drive the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford.

Yeley and NY Racing Team are currently lined up to compete in one more race before the end of the year, that being the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, which happens to be Yeley's home track. They are not expected to compete in next weekend's race at Martinsville Speedway.

