NASCAR team not returning at Darlington after 35th place finish

Team AmeriVet, which rebranded from The Money Team Racing amid an ownership switch before making two starts during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, attempted to make their 2025 season debut in the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Burt Myers ultimately failed to qualify the No. 50 Chevrolet, as he was unable to advance out of his heat race and then did not make it out of the Last Chance Qualifier, either.

The team opted for forego the official season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, given the fact that there were already nine non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list and therefore they would have faced an uphill battle just to get into the race.

They made clear that they would be targeting only the races in which the entry list did not consist of at least 40 cars, to ensure that they'd be in the field.

They made their first start of the 2025 season this past weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Myers was once again behind the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet in the Cook Out 400. With the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford being the only other open car on the entry list, Myers successfully qualified for the race and got the opportunity to make his Cup Series debut.

He initially finished the race in 36th place but was later promoted to 35th after Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones was disqualified. He notably finished one spot higher than Cup Series veteran Casey Mears in the non-chartered No. 66 Ford.

But although there aren't 40 cars on the entry list for this coming Sunday afternoon's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Team AmeriVet will not be fielding the No. 50 Chevrolet.

Their plans for the rest of the year remain up in the air. The only two open cars on the entry list for this Sunday's 293-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) Darlington, South Carolina oval are the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for Austin Hill and the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley.

