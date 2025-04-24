NASCAR team not returning at Talladega after last place finish

MBM Motorsports, officially known as Garage 66 when they compete in the NASCAR Cup Series, finally made their 2025 debut at Martinsville Speedway a few weeks ago with Casey Mears behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford.

They had attempted to compete in the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, but Garrett Smithley was unable to qualify. Then after they aimed to run the Daytona 500 with Mike Wallace, NASCAR ruled Wallace ineligible, and his replacement, Chandler Smith, failed to qualify.

Two weeks after competing at Martinsville, the team returned at Bristol Motor Speedway, this time with Josh Bilicki behind the wheel of the No. 66 car.

Unfortunately for him, an electrical issue cut his day short, and he was scored in 39th (last) place after running just 193 of 500 laps around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval.

Garage 66 not returning at Talladega

The Cup Series had off this past weekend, which marked the one and only off weekend from the start until the end of the season, and Sunday's Jack Link's 500 is set to kick off a stretch of 28 straight weeks of racing. However, Garage 66 will not be in the race.

There are three non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for this 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval, but none of them were entered at Bristol.

Joining the No. 66 Ford at Bristol were the No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford for Corey LaJoie and the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for Jesse Love.

But at Talladega, the three open entries are the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley, the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet for Anthony Alfredo, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet for B.J. McLeod.

Garage 66 plan to compete part-time throughout the remainder of the 2025 season, but they have not yet confirmed additional start locations.

Tune in to Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 27 for the live broadcast of the Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway.