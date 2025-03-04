NASCAR team returning after missing COTA, and with a new driver

Live Fast Motorsports tried but failed to compete in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, as team co-owner B.J. McLeod was unable to lock himself into the "Great American Race" via the single-car qualifying session or the Duel at Daytona.

The team brought back the No. 78 Chevrolet for the following weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With only 39 cars on the entry list, McLeod was locked into the race, and he did a respectable job en route to a 22nd place finish.

The No. 78 Chevrolet was not entered in this past Sunday afternoon's race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), but it is back for this coming Sunday afternoon's race at Phoenix Raceway, and with a new driver.

Katherine Legge to make NASCAR Cup Series debut

Katherine Legge, who primarily competes in sports cars but has also spent time in IndyCar over the years, is set to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet in Sunday's Shriners Children's 500.

The 44-year-old Briton made her Xfinity Series debut in 2018, and she returned for another race two years ago. Of her five career starts, only one has come on an oval. She competed at Richmond Raceway in 2018.

But Legge also made her ARCA Menards Series debut earlier this year in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, and she has been cleared by NASCAR to compete at Phoenix.

The entry list has officially been published for Sunday's 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer), and with 37 cars, nobody will fail to qualify. As a result, Legge is set to become the first female driver in a Cup Series race since Danica Patrick competed in the 2018 season-opening Daytona 500.

