NASCAR team withdraws from Gateway; second race in a row

Mike Harmon Racing have made just six starts so far during the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, despite the fact that they have fielded the No. 74 Chevrolet on more race weekends than they haven't.

Dawson Cram has made five starts in the car, but he has also registered six DNQs. Carson Ware has one start and one DNQ. The No. 74 car was also withdrawn from the April race at Bristol Motor Speedway when Cram was lined up to compete.

Two weekends ago at Daytona International Speedway, Logan Bearden was supposed to attempt to qualify the car for the first time this year, but the team withdrew the entry.

Mike Harmon Racing withdraw from Gateway NASCAR race

The team skipped this past weekend's race at Portland International Raceway. But now the entry has been withdrawn again, this time for this coming Saturday night's regular season finale at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Cram was the driver who had planned on driving the No. 74 Chevrolet at the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval. He owns a team-best finish of 31st place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway back in July.

As of now, the team have not confirmed any more appearances throughout the rest of the 2025 season, but they will likely continue to operate on a week-to-week basis.

Their most recent actual start came at Iowa Speedway in early August, when Cram was knocked out early with a vibration.

Alpha Prime Racing had also planned on entering the No. 5 Chevrolet for Stefan Parsons this weekend, but they have withdrawn from the event as well, leaving 38 cars on the entry list. Unlike Mike Harmon Racing, however, Alpha Prime Racing still field three full-time cars, and all are set to run at Gateway.

