NASCAR: Two drivers switching cars for Charlotte Roval race
By Asher Fair
Five drivers have spent time behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, though there have still been a number of occasions in which the team have fielded a third non-chartered entry this year as well.
This past Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway, Matt Kaulig's team fielded the No. 13 Chevrolet for the fourth time this year, and A.J. Allmendinger, who also leads all drivers with 10 starts behind the wheel of the No. 16 car this season, drove it.
Allmendinger is the only driver to drive the No. 13 Chevrolet at any point this season, and in all four of his races in the car, Shane van Gisbergen has driven the No. 16 Chevrolet, including this past Sunday's race.
Van Gisbergen, one of Allmendinger's full-time Kaulig Racing teammates in the Xfinity Series, is second to Allmendinger with nine starts in the No. 16 car this year.
But the two drivers are set to switch cars at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Allmendinger is set to driver the chartered car, marking his 11th start behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet in 2024, while van Gisbergen is set to make his first start of the year behind the wheel of Kaulig Racing's third entry.
Sunday's 109-lap Bank of America Roval 400 around the 17-turn, 2.28-mile (3.669-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina track is set to mark van Gisbergen's first start in a non-chartered entry since he drove the No. 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing Team's PROJECT91 initiative in August 2023 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Van Gisbergen, who became the first driver to win on Cup Series debut in 60 years when he drove the same No. 91 Chevrolet to victory lane at the Chicago Street Course a few months prior, is set to compete full-time for the Justin Marks and Pitbull-owned team next year, doing so behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet they added with the acquisition of a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing.
Allmendinger, on the other hand, is set to return to full-time Cup Series racing with Kaulig Racing, serving in the same role he had last year before the team moved him back to the Xfinity Series full-time.
Tune in to NBC at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 13 for the live broadcast of the Bank of America Roval 400 from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Allmendinger won this race last year, when he drove the No. 16 Chevrolet full-time.