NASCAR: Two possible Daytona 500 entries ruled out for 2025?

Rick Ware Racing confirmed that Corey LaJoie is set to drive the No. 15-turned-No. 01 Ford at Daytona International Speedway during Speedweeks as he attempts to qualify for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

That confirmation likely solidified the entry list for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval at 45 cars, as two other possible additions have effectively been ruled out.

Richard Childress Racing confirmed over the offseason that they would be fielding a third car, the No. 33 Chevrolet, on a part-time basis throughout the 2025 season. They did not annouce the schedule for the car, but it is clear that that schedule will not feature the Daytona 500.

Then there is Team AmeriVet, the team formerly known as The Money Team Racing before an ownership change and subsequent rebrand early on during the 2024 season.

They did enter their No. 50 Chevrolet for Burt Myers in the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, but their part-time schedule for 2025 will also not include the Daytona 500.

With so many cars on the Daytona 500 entry list and Team AmeriVet being one of the least experienced teams in the garage, they don't want to run the risk of being one of the teams that ultimately fails to qualify for the "Great American Race".

They will likely only field the No. 50 Chevrolet on select weekends when the entry list does not consist of 40 cars, thus guaranteeing them a spot in the field.

Daytona 500 entry list set

With 45 cars on the entry list and the 36 chartered entries all locked into the 40-car field, that leaves nine cars to battle for four spots. There is, however, one way in which the field could be expanded to 41 cars, in which case five open cars would be in.

The fastest two drivers (among open cars) in the single-car qualifying session lock into the race, and so do the top two finishers (among open cars) in the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. If someone locks in twice, the next fastest driver from the single-car session is in.

But Trackhouse Racing's Helio Castroneves has been granted a "world-class driver" provisional, meaning that he is in regardless, despite the fact that he is set to drive an open entry. If the four-time Indy 500 winner is one of the four drivers who qualifies, the field would still be set at 40 cars.

But if he isn't, then a 41st spot would be added for him, meaning that just four open entries, not five, would be left on the outside looking in.

Other drivers aiming to qualify open cars include LaJoie, JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier, NY Racing Team's J.J. Yeley, Tricon Garage's Martin Truex Jr., Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo, Garage 66's Chandler Smith, Live Fast Motorsports' B.J. McLeod, and Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 12 for the single-car qualifying session, and tune in to Fox at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13 for the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Then, don't miss the 67th running of the Daytona 500 itself, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action!