NASCAR: How to watch Homestead playoff race (race not on USA)
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are winding down yet heating up, with Team Penske's Joey Logano having punched his ticket to the Championship 4 this past Sunday afternoon with a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
There are two races remaining in the round of 8 and three Championship 4 spots up for grabs, guaranteeing that at least one driver will qualify on points. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell is currently the points leader.
But all seven of the other remaining title contenders not named Logano, including Bell, still control their own destiny. With a win at either Homestead-Miami Speedway or Martinsville Speedway, they too can advance to the winner-take-all around at Phoenix Raceway two weekends from now.
The first of two remaining chances for these seven drivers to join Logano is set to come this weekend at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval.
Key Homestead race information
- Race Name: Straight Talk Wireless 400
- Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Streaming: FuboTV (start a free trial today!)
This race is the fourth of six in a row being shown on NBC to wrap up the 2024 playoffs after the four-round, 10-race postseason opened up with four straight races on USA Network.
USA Network took over as the alternate broadcast channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule in 2022, after NBC Sports Network shut down. To close out the regular season, six races were shown on USA Network and four were shown on NBC.
Next year, when the new media rights deal is slated to go into effect, NBC's portion of the schedule is set to drop from 20 races to 14. It is still set to include the entire postseason. But NBC is set to lose six of its 10 races, while USA Network is set to remain at 10. Which races are on which network have not yet been determined.
There are two races remaining on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule after this weekend's race. The first is scheduled to take place at Martinsville Speedway to solidify the Championship 4 field on Sunday, November 3, and the season finale is scheduled to take place at Phoenix Raceway to determine the champion on Sunday, November 10. Both are set to be shown on NBC.