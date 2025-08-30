Nashville qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

The 2025 IndyCar championship battle may have been decided for quite some time, with Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou having had a season for the ages to become the first driver to clinch a title with more than one race to go since 2002, but there is a lot at stake heading into this Sunday afternoon's season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.

Perhaps the biggest battle still in play is one that hasn't been discussed much ahead of this 225-lap Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval: the battle for the oval championship.

Palou leads Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, a two-time oval champion, by 13 points at a track where he placed 11th last year, nine spots below O'Ward in second. Palou, now a four-time series champion, entered the year with no career oval wins but has won twice on tracks with exclusively left turns this year, with the highlight obviously being May's Indy 500 triumph.

Last year's oval champion, Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin, entered the 2024 season with no career oval wins himself, then he went on to win two oval races en route to clinching that particular title for the first time.

Who will start where ahead of the oval title decider this weekend? Follow along with our qualifying updates from Nashville.

Full IndyCar starting lineup at Nashville

Tune in to Fox at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 31 for the live broadcast of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix from Nashville Superspeedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV, which is notably not in a standoff with Fox, now and don't miss any of the action!