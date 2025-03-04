Netflix missed a big opportunity with new Formula 1 Drive to Survive

Formula 1: Drive to Survive takes viewers behind the scenes throughout the Formula 1 season, and it is returning for a seventh season. The show has gained an immense amount of popularity since it debuted in 2019, and it has played a massive role in the growth of the sport since then.

The upcoming season of the series is scheduled to be released this Friday, March 7. It is set to give us a complete recap of the 2024 Formula 1 season, which will go down in history as one full of drama from before preseason testing had even begun, up through a few weeks after the season.

The seventh season's episode guide was recently released, and while it goes over several key points from throughout the season, there certainly seem to be some gaps that were also unforgettable from last year.

Netflix did not take advantage of a huge opportunity to grow Formula 1

Both Formula 1 and Netflix have benefitted greatly since the release of this show in early 2019. With the steady growth of the sport, Netflix had the opportunity to expand the number of episodes beyond their usual 10 this year. However, they maintained their typical structure.

The 2024 Formula 1 season was one to remember, as so much drama took place both on and off the track. While Netflix seem to have covered the vast majority of it based on the episode guide, some key details seem to be missing.

There appears to be no mention of Lewis Hamilton’s first Mercedes victory in nearly three years, the emergence of Oliver Bearman or Kimi Antonelli, the drama at Alpine with on-track antics from Esteban Ocon, or the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which saw a Mercedes 1-2 and Max Verstappen officially clinch his fourth straight world championship.

Based on the guide, it makes us wonder whether episode nine was a necessity, considering the focus is on Haas and the transfer of leadership from Guenther Steiner to Ayao Komatsu.

While we may not find out until next week, ratings for the seventh season may be lower than usual. This would also come at a point where Netflix should be attempting to increase their ratings for the show, given the fact that they were just under 8.0 during the first three seasons but have dropped to the low 7's ever since.

Additionally, Netflix is said to be considering bidding for the live broadcast of the Formula 1 rights in the United States after the 2025 season, when ESPN's deal is due to expire, further emphasizing the importance of season seven's success.