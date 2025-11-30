There's a new favorite to win the 2026 Daytona 500, and it's not Denny Hamlin

It didn't take long after the dust settled at Phoenix Raceway, where Kyle Larson won a shocking second NASCAR Cup Series championship after a questionable late caution led to a chain of events that stripped Denny Hamlin of what seemed like a sure first title in 20 tries, for the odds to be posted for next year.

But in addition to championship odds, which see Hamlin and Larson listed as co-favorites even before NASCAR has confirmed what playoff format (if any) will be implemented for 2026, Daytona 500 odds were also posted.

Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano were listed as the co-favorites to win the 68th running of the 200-lap "Great American Race" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona International Speedway oval, and they were listed at +800.

Now they're listed at +1000, and a third co-favorite has joined them at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Austin Cindric joins Penske teammates as Daytona 500 favorite

Cindric, the 2022 winner, has joined perennial contender Blaney and 2015 winner Logano at +1000 to win in Daytona Beach, Florida on Presidents' Day Weekend this coming February. He nearly became the first driver to win the Daytona 500 twice in his first five tries this past February.

Listed behind them at +1200 is two-time reigning Daytona 500 winner William Byron, the Hendrick Motorsports driver who is set to attempt to become the first driver in the history of the race to win it in three consecutive years.

Hamlin, the three-time winner who fell shy of his own three-peat attempt with a fifth place finish in 2021, is shockingly only listed in a ninth-place tie at +2000. Just two drivers have won the Daytona 500 more than three times.

Between Byron and Hamlin are Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott (+1400), RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski (+1600), Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson (+1600), and Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell (+1800).

Hamlin is tied with 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, JTG Daugherty Racing's Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch, and Trackhouse Racing rookie Connor Zilisch. Of those four, only Stenhouse is a former winner (2023).

Full Daytona 500 odds can be found here and are always subject to change.

Live coverage of the 68th annual Daytona 500 is set to be provided by Fox beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15, 2026 to get the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season underway.