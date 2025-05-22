New Indy 500 book details Josef Newgarden’s now-controversial win

Nothing new for the two-time defending Indy 500 champion, although his temporary break from Indianapolis may have been a relief for his mind, body, and soul, considering the latest violations by Team Penske and his starting position in this weekend’s 500 as he seeks to become the first driver to win three straight.

A new book, The Indy 500: A Year-Long Quest to Win the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, chronicles his pursuit last May.

“My book starts with the last two laps of the 2023 race and concludes with the Victory Banquet after the 2024 race,” said author Ray Hartjen in an exclusive interview with WFUV 90.7 FM in the Big Apple.

Hartjen draws inspiration from ‘Thirty Days in May’

Hartjen got his first taste of Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1978, and he was hooked. He was inspired to pen his passion project decades later not only from witnessing the race as a young fan, but also by a notable book on the Indy 500 that he read time and time again.

Hartjen, who now lives in Southern California, said sometime around 1973 or 1974, he discovered a paperback book written by Hal Higdon entitled, The Indy 500: Thirty Days in May.

“I read Higdon’s book multiple times a year. Higdon’s book ignited in me a passion for the event that has burned hot ever since.”

Hartjen said he is fascinated by Penske’s latest drama, too. Last Sunday’s tech inspection violations by Team Penske found that Newgarden and teammate Will Power’s cars were sporting illegally altered attenuators. Newgarden’s 2024 car, now on display in Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, had the same modifications to the attenuator that the two penalized cars on Sunday did.

Newgarden and Power will now start from the rear of the field. Team Penske will still be "honored" ahead of Sunday’s race, in a roundabout way, because of the violations.

Hartjen believes the Indy 500 has a one-year build-up to it, and “it starts the day after the race ends, both for race teams and fans.”

If you’re looking for a good read to whet your appetite in advance of Sunday’s 109th running of the Indy 500, and fill you in on that build-up from last May to this one, Hartjen’s latest title crosses the bricks ahead of the field. It’s available at all major retailers.

Happy reading! The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 109th running of the Indy 500 at 12:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 25, with live coverage set to begin on Fox at 10:00 a.m. ET.