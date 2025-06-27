New NASCAR announcers confirmed amid mid-season broadcast shakeup

NASCAR is in the first year of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, which features not only longtime partners Fox and NBC but also newcomers Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.

After Fox opened up the Cup Series season with 14 races (12 points races), Amazon Prime Video took over and recently wrapped up its own five-race stint. This weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, coverage is set to shift to TNT Sports.

TNT Sports, which actually used to provide live television coverage of Cup Series races prior to 2015, is responsible for all five races of the first-ever in-season tournament.

These races are scheduled to take place at Atlanta on Saturday, June 28; the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 6; Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13; Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20; and Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27.

With the shift away from Amazon Prime Video, which generated rave reviews for its outstanding first season of coverage, to TNT Sports, who are the new announcers?

Surprise! There are none.

TNT Sports rolling with Amazon Prime Video announcing team

The TNT Sports broadcast booth is set to consist of the same trio that called Amazon Prime Video's five races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and Pocono Raceway.

Adam Alexander is the lead announcer, and he is once again set to be joined by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte as color commentators. Dale Jr. returned to the booth in 2025 after spending six years with NBC from 2018 to 2023 but sitting out 2024. Letarte also remains with NBC, where he has been since 2015.

Given the positive reception from fans during Amazon Prime Video's five-race stint, the fact that TNT Sports is going with the exact same three-man team is welcome news for NASCAR fans.

The broadcast booth is not set to change until the shift to NBC's portion of the schedule at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3. Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer after replacing Rick Allen late in the 2024 season. Letarte is again set to join him as a color commentator, alongside fellow color commentator Jeff Burton.

As for this weekend, tune in to TNT Sports at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28 for the live broadcast of the Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway.