New NASCAR playoff proposal works, but it needs this small adjustment

After months of speculation that NASCAR could adjust its playoff format in 2026, it sounds like fans will be at least partially getting their wish, as one of its most controversial features will likely be gone.

From the sound of it, as hinted at by all of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Denny Hamlin, and The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi on their respective podcasts this week, the winner-take-all championship race will be turned into a multi-event round to determine the champion.

This is a positive development, as it will make the championship less random by requiring elite performance over the full final month of the season rather than simply one race. But it can also be improved even further.

NASCAR's four-race championship round needs to include an appropriate balance of track types

On the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, there are four primary types of speedways that drivers compete at: short tracks, intermediate tracks, superspeedways, and road courses. It just makes too much sense that, if the championship round is going to consist of four races, it should include one of each.

Unfortunately, the 2026 Cup Series schedule has already been released and does not contain this balance. The four races that are set to make up this final stretch are Phoenix Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

All that's required here would be one simple adjustment: swap Phoenix, which has already moved from its current season finale date to the 33rd of 36 races in 2026, with the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, which is currently in the 32nd slot.

As an added bonus, Talladega could be swapped out for EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta), which has become the most exciting superspeedway (and arguably most exciting track, period) on the schedule since its 2022 reconfiguration.

Martinsville should stay as the token short track, in its penultimate slot which has formed many a memorable moment since it was moved there post-2019.

Homestead as the representative intermediate, and as the finale, is also ideal. Intermediate is the broadest of the four descriptions, as it could technically describe any track from Pocono Raceway to Dover Motor Speedway, which look and drive nothing alike, but the Miami facility always puts on a great show while allowing pure driver skill to shine.

A four-race championship round consisting of the Roval, Talladega (or Atlanta), Martinsville, and Homestead would be the fairest compromise between purity and excitement. The result of the season won't be condensed into one race, but if you're going to win the championship, you need to showcase versatility across four distinctly challenging venues when it matters most.