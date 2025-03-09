When is the next NASCAR race on Fox? Fans have to wait a while

Fox opened up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season by broadcasting four consecutive races, including the preseason Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium as well as the season's first three points races at Daytona International Speedway (Daytona 500), Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Circuit of the Americas.

But although there are 10 races left during Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule, just one of those races is actually set to be shown live on Fox itself.

As a part of NASCAR's new media rights deal, a seven-year deal worth $7.7 billion that went into effect at the start of 2025 and introduced Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports as new broadcast partners, Fox's portion of the schedule decreased by four races.

It dropped from 18 to 14 races overall, and 16 to 12 points races, as it remains responsible for both exhibition races: the aforementioned Clash and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

In previous years, the majority of Fox's races had been on Fox, while the others were shown on Fox Sports 1.

This year, however, the majority are on Fox Sports 1, and fans have to wait nearly two months for the next race to be shown on Fox.

This Sunday afternoon's race at Phoenix Raceway is set to begin a string of six consecutive races on Fox Sports 1. That stretch also includes the upcoming races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Darlington Raceway, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Though that stretch runs through Sunday, April 13, the next race on Fox isn't until Sunday, April 27, as the series has off for Easter on Sunday, April 20. The Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway is the next – and final – race set to be shown on Fox in 2025.

After that, there are three more races scheduled to air on Fox Sports 1, with those being the points races at Texas Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway as well as the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.

NBC's season-ending portion of the schedule has seen a similar shift, dropping from 20 races to 14. Last year, half of the races were shown on NBC while half were shown on USA Network. While USA Network remains responsible for 10 this year, only four are set to be shown on NBC.

New partners Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are each set to broadcast five races. The former is set to take over after Fox's portion of the calendar wraps up, beginning with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25, and the latter is set to take over after Amazon Prime Video's portion wraps up, beginning with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28.

Fox Sports 1 is set to broadcast the Shriners Children's 500 live from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 9.