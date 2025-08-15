No Kyle Busch replacement named as NASCAR team moves on from full-time driver

Kyle Busch continues to make a habit of competing in five NASCAR Truck Series races per year, even after selling his Kyle Busch Motorsports team to Spire Motorsports following the 2023 season. The past two years, he has unsurprisingly driven in his five Truck races per year with Spire Motorsports.

Busch made his fifth and final start of the 2025 Truck Series season this past weekend at Watkins Glen International, and it was his third behind the wheel of the No. 07 Chevrolet; the other two came in the No. 7 Chevrolet.

Spire Motorsports entered the year fielding both the No. 7 and the No. 07 trucks full-time for a rotation of drivers, as well as the No. 71 Chevrolet and the No. 77 Chevrolet for full-time drivers Rajah Caruth and Andres Perez de Lara, respectively.

But after the Watkins Glen race, they cut ties with Perez de Lara, who has since landed at Niece Motorsports for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Andres Perez de Lara replaced as Spire scales back, drops a truck

The plan was initially for Corey LaJoie, who drove the No. 07 truck at Michigan International Speedway in June, to replace Busch this weekend at Richmond Raceway and then run the entire three-round, seven-race playoffs in the same truck.

LaJoie is still set to run the season's final eight races, but now that stretch is set to come behind the wheel of the No. 77 truck, and instead of replacing Busch in their fourth entry, they have opted to completely sideline the No. 07 Chevrolet for the remainder of the year.

The owner points from the No. 07 truck have been transferred to the No. 77 truck ahead of LaJoie's return on Friday night.

Perez de Lara, the reigning ARCA Menards Series champion, finished no higher than seventh place in 17 starts and recorded just one other top 10 finish with the team this season.

Richmond Raceway is scheduled to host the eero 250 this Friday, August 15, with live coverage set to begin on Fox Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.