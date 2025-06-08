Why are no more NASCAR races being shown on Fox?

The recent Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and this past Sunday night's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway were both shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which has led to some confusion among fans expecting to be able to do what they usually do by flipping on the television and finding the channel for the race.

And the next three races at Michigan International Speedway, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and Pocono Raceway are also set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, a subscription video, on-demand, over-the-top streaming television service owned by Amazon.

Prior to this year, Sunday's race would have still been shown on Fox (or Fox Sports 1), but the 2025 season is the first season of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, and this deal includes not only existing partners Fox and NBC but new partners Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.

Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports join NASCAR broadcast schedule

The Amazon Prime Video broadcast booth consists of lead announcer Adam Alexander, plus color commentators Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr. These three are also set to comprise the TNT Sports broadcast booth.

Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are each responsible for five races between Fox's season-opening portion and NBC's season-ending portion of the schedule.

To make room, Fox's portion was reduced from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), and NBC's was reduced from 20 to 14.

Fox's portion of the schedule concluded with exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway three weekends ago. Amazon Prime Video's is scheduled to conclude with the race at Pocono on Sunday, June 22, and TNT Sports' is scheduled to run from the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28 through the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27.

NBC's is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, August 3 with the race at Iowa Speedway, though that race, plus the next two races, are actually set to be shown live on USA Network, the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the schedule which replaced NBC Sports Network when NBC Sports Network shut down after the 2021 season.

Similar to Fox, which only saw five races on actual Fox and nine shown on Fox Sports, NBC's portion of the schedule is set to feature only four races on actual NBC, with the other 10 set to be shown on USA Network. NBC's first actual race is currently slated to be the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23.

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8 for the live broadcast of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway.