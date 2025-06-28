Why are no more NASCAR races being shown live on Amazon Prime Video?

NASCAR is in year number one of a new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal, and that deal has led to the introduction of two new broadcast partners for the Cup Series.

Fox and NBC had long been the sport's only two broadcast partners, but the 2025 season has seen Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports added to the fold. Prime had never before been responsible for any NASCAR broadcast rights, while TNT Sports left the sport after the 2014 season, just ahead of the previous 10-year agreement with Fox and NBC that expired last year.

Fox's portion of the calendar is still the season-opening portion, and NBC's is still the season-ending. Prime and TNT Sports were put in the middle with five races each.

To start the year, Fox's portion was reduced from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12), and NBC's has been reduced from 20 to 14.

Prime's first-ever five-race stint as a Cup Series broadcast partner got underway with a crown jewel race, last month's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and its coverage got rave reviews for that race and for the races that followed.

Believe it or not, Prime's NASCAR coverage has already wrapped up for the 2025 season.

TNT Sports is set to make their first appearance as a Cup Series broadcast partner in 11 years this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race on Saturday, June 28 is set to kick off NASCAR's first-ever in-season tournament, and the schedule is such that TNT Sports is responsible for all five races of this tournament.

The "round of 32", if you will, is set to begin at Atlanta, while the round of 16 is scheduled to take place at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 6. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, July 13, followed by the semifinals at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20 and then the championship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27.

Just as they did for Amazon Prime Video, Adam Alexander is set to serve as the lead announcer for TNT Sports, while Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte are slated to join him as color commentators.

After the tournament, NBC is set to take over for the remainder of the year, though like we saw during Fox's portion of the schedule, when only five races were actually on Fox and nine were on Fox Sports 1, just four races are actually set to be shown live on NBC, while the other 10 are set to be shown on USA Network.

USA Network has been the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the schedule ever since NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.

The first race of NBC's portion of the schedule is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 3 at Iowa Speedway, though the season's first race actually on NBC is not scheduled to take place until Saturday, August 23 at Daytona Interntaional Speedway. The latter is the regular season finale.

NBC's broadcast booth is also set to consist of Letarte as a color commentator, along with Jeff Burton. Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer.

Tune in to TNT Sports this Saturday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway.