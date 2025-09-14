No NASCAR race on Sunday, final time before 2025 season ends

With the final two races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season at Richmond Raceway and Daytona International Speedway having been contested on Saturday nights, this Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway was the third Saturday night race in a 29-day stretch.

It was only the fourth Saturday night race of the season, as the only Saturday night race of the year prior to the mid-August Richmond race was contested at Atlanta Motor Speedway in late June.

As a result, there is no race on Sunday this week, but that's the last time that's scheduled to be true before the 2025 season concludes.

No NASCAR race on Sunday this week

All seven of the races remaining on this year's playoff schedule are set to be contested on Sundays.

The round of 12 is set to consist of the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 21), the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET at Kansas Speedway (3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 28), and the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 5).

The round of 8 is set to consist of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 12), the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 19), and the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26).

Phoenix Raceway is set to wrap up the 2025 season and crown a champion for the sixth consecutive year with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race (3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 2).

The next four races at New Hampshire, Kansas, Charlotte, and Las Vegas are set to be shown live on USA Network, while the season's final three race at Talladega, Martinsville Speedway, are set to be shown live on NBC. Barring any changes, Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer whether a race is shown live on USA or NBC, and he is joined by analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoff action!