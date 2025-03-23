One NASCAR Cup driver penalized just before Homestead race

Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones is set to start Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway from the rear of the field after the No. 43 team made repairs to the floorboard on his Toyota.
Jones initially qualified for the 267-lap Straight Talk Wireless 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval in 28th place, so the penalty isn't extremely impactful.
Jones is set to drop to the tail end of the outside lane, so he is set to start in 36th place in the 37-car field. Because of how pre-race "to the rear" penalties work, all drivers who had been set to start behind Jones on the outside lane are set to move up a row.
As a result, the driver who qualified 30th (Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon) is technically now set to start in 28th, ahead of the driver who qualified 29th (Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland).
Here is an updated NASCAR starting lineup for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead.
1st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
3rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
7th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
8th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
9th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
20th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
25th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
31st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
32nd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
