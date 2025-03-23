One NASCAR Cup driver penalized just before Homestead race

Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones is set to start Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway from the rear of the field after the No. 43 team made repairs to the floorboard on his Toyota.

Jones initially qualified for the 267-lap Straight Talk Wireless 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval in 28th place, so the penalty isn't extremely impactful.

Jones is set to drop to the tail end of the outside lane, so he is set to start in 36th place in the 37-car field. Because of how pre-race "to the rear" penalties work, all drivers who had been set to start behind Jones on the outside lane are set to move up a row.

As a result, the driver who qualified 30th (Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon) is technically now set to start in 28th, ahead of the driver who qualified 29th (Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland).

Here is an updated NASCAR starting lineup for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead.

1st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

3rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

7th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

8th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

9th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

20th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

21st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

25th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

31st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

32nd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

37th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 23 for the live broadcast of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!