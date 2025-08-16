One NASCAR driver (not named Joey Logano) penalized before Richmond

After crashing his No. 22 Ford in practice, Team Penske's Joey Logano did not turn a qualifying lap on Friday night at Richmond Raceway and was therefore always going to start at the tail end of the 38-car field for Saturday night's Cook Out 400 NASCAR Cup Series race following repairs.

Now one other driver is set to join him there to kick off this 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia short track.

Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland initially qualified for the 2025 regular season's penultimate race in 31st place, but he is set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane after the No. 34 team made throttle body repairs to his No. 34 Ford.

Because of how "to the rear" penalties work, the drivers who were slated to start behind him are simply set to move up one row each. So 32nd place qualifier Corey Heim is still set to start 32nd, but 33rd place qualifier Jesse Love is set to take Gilliland's spot in 31st.

Here is an updated look at the starting lineup for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond.

Updated NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Richmond

1st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

13th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

14th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

19th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

25th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

27th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32nd - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

33rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

35th - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

36th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

37th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

38th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

