One NASCAR driver (not named Joey Logano) penalized before Richmond

After crashing his No. 22 Ford in practice, Team Penske's Joey Logano did not turn a qualifying lap on Friday night at Richmond Raceway and was therefore always going to start at the tail end of the 38-car field for Saturday night's Cook Out 400 NASCAR Cup Series race following repairs.
Now one other driver is set to join him there to kick off this 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia short track.
Front Row Motorsports' Todd Gilliland initially qualified for the 2025 regular season's penultimate race in 31st place, but he is set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane after the No. 34 team made throttle body repairs to his No. 34 Ford.
Because of how "to the rear" penalties work, the drivers who were slated to start behind him are simply set to move up one row each. So 32nd place qualifier Corey Heim is still set to start 32nd, but 33rd place qualifier Jesse Love is set to take Gilliland's spot in 31st.
Here is an updated look at the starting lineup for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond.
Updated NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Richmond
1st - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
13th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
14th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
18th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
19th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
25th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
27th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32nd - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
33rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35th - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
36th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
37th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
38th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
