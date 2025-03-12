One NASCAR team not returning for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

Live Fast Motorsports have made appearances in three of the first four race weekends of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, though they have only competed in two races..

After team co-owner B.J. McLeod failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, he returned for the following weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and placed 22nd.

The team did not enter the No. 78 Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), but they brought it back this past weekend at Phoenix Raceway, and Katherine Legge made her series debut in the car. After two spins, she was officially scored in 30th with a DNF.

The team will not be back at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In fact, there are no non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for this Sunday afternoon's 267-lap Pennzoil 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval. Only the 36 chartered cars are set to compete.

The last time there were only 36 cars in a Cup Series race was in August 2024 at Michigan International Speedway. The streak of 16 consecutive races with more than 36 cars was a Next Gen era record; there had never previously been more than five in a row.

Live Fast Motorsports' plans for the rest of the season have not yet been fully solidified, but McLeod is set to return for the four remaining superspeedway races at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27 and Sunday, October 19, Atlanta on Saturday, June 28, and Daytona on Saturday, August 23, plus the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25.

No other drivers have been confirmed for the team's entry yet.

The Pennzoil 400 is set to air live on Fox Sports 1 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 16.