One NASCAR track losing race date, first time since 1958

In 2020, Richmond Raceway only hosted one NASCAR Cup Series race, something that hadn't happened since 1958.

But the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval was still on the initial 2020 schedule twice; it lost one of its race dates due to the many schedule changes caused by COVID-19-related restrictions.

But now in 2025, the track is indeed only on the schedule once, something that has not been the case for 67 years.

Richmond loses race date to Mexico

Several tracks' race dates have been shifted around in both the regular season and the playoffs for the 2025 season. But aside from the preseason Cook Out Clash being relocated from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to Bowman Gray Stadium, there has only been one change as far as an actual venue is concerned.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is scheduled to host its first ever Cup Series race on Sunday, June 15. Richmond had hosted a race in late March and mid-August; it is now scheduled to host only a single race on Saturday, August 16.

With Richmond still on the schedule despite its race date loss, all tracks that hosted at least one points race in 2024 are set to do so again in 2025.

Richmond hosted its first ever Cup Series race in 1953. It did not host a race in 1954 but returned in 1955 and hosted one race per season for four consecutive years. Starting in 1959, it hosted two races per year, and aside from the restriction-affected 2020 calendar, it had done so ever since, up until now.

