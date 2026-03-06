For the first in 2026, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run a traditional qualifying session this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

After the season opened up with the unique Daytona 500 qualifying format, featuring single-car runs, a second round shootout for pole, and the two America 250 Florida Duel qualifying races, the single-car qualifying session (and subsequent 10-car shootout for pole) was rained out at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).

Then the series traveled to Circuit of the Americas, where group qualifying was used to set to starting lineup because the track is a road course.

Now at Phoenix Raceway, the 37 drivers on the entry list are each set to take a single-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval to determine the full starting lineup for Sunday's 312-lap Straight Talk Wireless 500.

There is no second round shootout for pole, and because Phoenix is technically not considered a short track, these are indeed set to be single-lap runs; drivers are only given two laps each on short tracks.

The qualifying order was determined by the metric NASCAR has utilized since 2025. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

Here's a look at this week's qualifying order after two changes were made to the entry list after the COTA race.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Phoenix

Order Driver 1 Anthony Alfredo, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 3 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 5 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 6 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 8 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 11 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 12 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 18 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 20 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 21 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 22 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 23 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 25 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 26 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 28 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 31 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 32 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 34 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

The Straight Talk Wireless 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Phoenix Raceway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 8.