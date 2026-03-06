Beyond the Flag
Phoenix NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 2 lineup changes

Phoenix Raceway, the first "normal" oval on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, is set to host the Straight Talk Wireless 500 this weekend.
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For the first in 2026, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run a traditional qualifying session this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

After the season opened up with the unique Daytona 500 qualifying format, featuring single-car runs, a second round shootout for pole, and the two America 250 Florida Duel qualifying races, the single-car qualifying session (and subsequent 10-car shootout for pole) was rained out at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).

Then the series traveled to Circuit of the Americas, where group qualifying was used to set to starting lineup because the track is a road course.

Now at Phoenix Raceway, the 37 drivers on the entry list are each set to take a single-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval to determine the full starting lineup for Sunday's 312-lap Straight Talk Wireless 500.

There is no second round shootout for pole, and because Phoenix is technically not considered a short track, these are indeed set to be single-lap runs; drivers are only given two laps each on short tracks.

The qualifying order was determined by the metric NASCAR has utilized since 2025. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

Here's a look at this week's qualifying order after two changes were made to the entry list after the COTA race.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Phoenix

Order

Driver

1

Anthony Alfredo, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

3

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

6

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

9

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

11

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

12

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

15

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

18

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

21

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

22

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

23

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

28

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

29

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

32

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

34

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

36

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

The Straight Talk Wireless 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Phoenix Raceway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 8.

