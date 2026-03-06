For the first in 2026, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run a traditional qualifying session this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
After the season opened up with the unique Daytona 500 qualifying format, featuring single-car runs, a second round shootout for pole, and the two America 250 Florida Duel qualifying races, the single-car qualifying session (and subsequent 10-car shootout for pole) was rained out at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).
Then the series traveled to Circuit of the Americas, where group qualifying was used to set to starting lineup because the track is a road course.
Now at Phoenix Raceway, the 37 drivers on the entry list are each set to take a single-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval to determine the full starting lineup for Sunday's 312-lap Straight Talk Wireless 500.
There is no second round shootout for pole, and because Phoenix is technically not considered a short track, these are indeed set to be single-lap runs; drivers are only given two laps each on short tracks.
The qualifying order was determined by the metric NASCAR has utilized since 2025. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
Here's a look at this week's qualifying order after two changes were made to the entry list after the COTA race.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Phoenix
Order
Driver
1
Anthony Alfredo, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
3
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
6
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
9
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
11
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
12
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
14
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
15
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
18
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
22
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
23
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
28
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
29
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
32
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
33
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
34
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
36
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
The Straight Talk Wireless 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Phoenix Raceway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 8.