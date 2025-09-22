Possible Denny Hamlin replacement named as retirement looms

While much of the focus was on his usual crowd-taunting tactics after his series-high fifth win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin made some other interesting remarks after his Gateway playoff victory a few weeks ago.

He basically confirmed (without actually confirming) that he plans to retire after the 2027 season, having recently signed a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing to remain behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota for another two years.

Of course, things could change. He could finally win his first championship, and thus return the title of "winningest non-champion in series history" to the late Junior Johnson, and decide to call it quits right there and then, whether it happens in 2025 or 2026. Or he could decide in 2027 that he wants to keep at it for another year (or more). You never know.

But the facts are as follows: after teammate Martin Truex Jr.'s retirement from full-time competition following the 2024 season, Hamlin is the oldest active full-time driver at 44, and by the time the 2028 season begins, he is set to have turned 47 a few months prior.

Though he is still performing at a high level, it's not hard to see why he believes his current contract will be his last. Though Joe Gibbs Racing have two rising stars in Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell under contract, and Ty Gibbs, though not quite on that level, has shown flashes of potential and isn't going anywhere, replacing Hamlin is sure to be a tall task.

Joe Gibbs Racing might already have a name in mind.

Brent Crews' career trajectory suggests that he could be in prime position to replace Hamlin behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota when the time comes. The 17-year-old is a member of Toyota Racing Development's TD2 driver development program, and he's already had the opportunity to compete in select Truck Series races with Tricon Garage (and Brent Crews Motorsports) in 2025.

Most notably, he has won three of his seven ARCA Menards Series starts with Joe Gibbs Racing (four of nine total) this year, giving him six wins in 17 career starts.

Corey Heim might be Toyota's top prospect at the moment, but his fractured relationship with Ty Gibbs is believed to be the factor preventing him from even being considered by Joe Gibbs Racing. He is also 23XI Racing's development driver and looks poised to replace Riley Herbst at some point down the road, even if not in 2026.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity Series team, however, is not exactly comprised of a standout lineup at the moment. Rookies Taylor Gray and William Sawalich are winless in 2025, with the latter missing the postseason, while Brandon Jones continues to be a steady veteran presence, despite not being a JGR Cup Series candidate.

Could Crews end up with Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity Series program as early as next year? Could he replace Heim at Tricon Garage in the Truck Series if Heim finally lands an Xfinity Series ride with support from 23XI Racing after three-plus years at the Truck level?

The Hickory, North Carolina native notably isn't set to turn 18 until March 30, but we've seen age-related playoff waivers issued in the past. This alone would undoubtedly not be enough to deter a promotion, especially one that is seeming more and more inevitable.

Should he make any kind of full-time move to a NASCAR national series in 2026, as expected, you've got to believe that he is the current frontrunner to replace Hamlin when Hamlin retires.

Of course, much can change over the next two-plus years, but if you had to pick an odds-on favorite right now, days after Hamlin all but confirmed (again, without explicitly confirming) that the 2027 season will be his last, Crews is probably the guy.