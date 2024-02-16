Daytona 500 odds: Get a $150 bonus for betting on the winning driver
By betting $5 on the correct winner of the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, fans can claim a bonus $150.
By Asher Fair
After action got underway two weekends ago at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the Busch Light Clash, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially scheduled to begin this Sunday afternoon with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
The starting lineup for this year's 200-lap "Great American Race" was set earlier this week via the single-car qualifying session on Wednesday and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels on Thursday. The single-car session solidified the Daytona 500 front row and the starting lineups for the Duels, while the Duels solidified the remainder of the 40-car lineup for the Daytona 500.
A full Daytona 500 starting lineup can be found here.
The Daytona 500 is a superspeedway race, and such races are considered "wild card" or "equalizer" type races, given the nature of pack racing. Everybody truly has a chance to win, and simply surviving until the final lap is the hardest part.
Here are the top five favorites to take the checkered flag.
Tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 18 for the live broadcast of the 66th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway.