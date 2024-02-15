Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR: 2024 Daytona 500 qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Keep tabs on the single-car qualifying session for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

By Asher Fair

Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Daytona 500, NASCAR
Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Daytona 500, NASCAR / Sean Gardner/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday, February 18 with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Qualifying for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is set to take place on Wednesday evening.

This single-car session is set to determine the front row for Sunday's "Great American Race", and it is also set to lock in two of the non-charter entries into the field. The qualifying order was set by two random draws, one for the final 20 spots involving last year's top 20 in the owner standings, and the other for the first 22 spots involving everyone else.

The results of this session are also set to determine the full starting lineups for tomorrow night's two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duels. The results of those races are ultimately set to determine the remainder of the Daytona 500 lineup -- and which two (of six) non-charter entries miss the race entirely.

Who will take pole for the Daytona 500? Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

Daytona 500 qualifying updates

Qualified (Round 2)

1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford - 181.947

2nd - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.686

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.635

4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford - 181.27

5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.178

6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.174

7th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 181.068

8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 180.995

9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet - 180.883

10th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 180.328

Qualified (Round 1)

1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford - 181.302

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.977

3rd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 180.923

4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.81

5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.788

6th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 180.785

7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford - 180.727

8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 180.636

9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet - 180.589

10th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 180.35

11th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 180.339

12th - Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 180.195

13th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 180.173

14th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 180.122

15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford - 180.079

16th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 180.076

17th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.014

18th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford - 179.989

19th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet - 179.791

20th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.648

21st - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 179.637

22nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 179.6369

23rd - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 179.634

24th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 179.522

25th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford - 179.39

26th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.365

27th - David Ragan, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford - 179.283

28th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota - 179.254

29th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.211

30th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 179.19

31st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet - 179.172

32nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.101

33rd - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.065

34th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 178.951

35th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 178.845

36th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota - 178.806

37th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 178.271

38th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 177.904

39th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 177.837

40th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet - 177.343

41st - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet - 175.572

42nd - Kaz Grala, No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 0

Daytona 500: Bluegreen Vacations Duels lineups

Duel 1

1st - Joey Logano

2nd - Kyle Larson

3rd - Chase Elliott

4th - Austin Dillon

5th - Ross Chastain

6th - Todd Gilliland

7th - Ryan Preece

8th - Chris Buescher

9th - Alex Bowman

10th - Daniel Suarez

11th - Anthony Alfredo

12th - Erik Jones

13th - Daniel Hemric

14th - Martin Truex Jr.

15th - Ty Gibbs

16th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17th - Corey LaJoie

18th - Jimmie Johnson

19th - Tyler Reddick

20th - Carson Hocevar

21st - J.J. Yeley

Duel 2

1st - Michael McDowell

2nd - Austin Cindric

3rd - William Byron

4th - Kyle Busch

5th - Harrison Burton

6th - Riley Herbst

7th - Chase Briscoe

8th - Noah Gragson

9th - Ryan Blaney

10th - A.J. Allmendinger

11th - Josh Berry

12th - Brad Keselowski

13th - David Ragan

14th - Bubba Wallace

15th - Justin Haley

16th - Christopher Bell

17th - Denny Hamlin

18th - Zane Smith

19th - John Hunter Nemechek

20th - B.J. McLeod

21st - Kaz Grala

Daytona 500: Full starting lineup

1st - Joey Logano
2nd - Michael McDowell
3rd - Tyler Reddick
4th - Christopher Bell
5th - Chase Elliott
6th - Austin Cindric
7th - Alex Bowman
8th - Denny Hamlin
9th - Carson Hocevar
10th - John Hunter Nemechek
11th - Erik Jones
12th - Harrison Burton
13th - Daniel Suarez
14th - Zane Smith
15th - Ty Gibbs
16th - Brad Keselowski
17th - Kyle Larson
18th - William Byron
19th - Chris Buescher
20th - Chase Briscoe
21st - Ross Chastain
22nd - Justin Haley
23rd - Jimmie Johnson
24th - Bubba Wallace
25th - Ryan Preece
26th - Kaz Grala
27th - Martin Truex Jr.
28th - A.J. Allmendinger
29th - Corey LaJoie
30th - Josh Berry
31st - Todd Gilliland
32nd - Ryan Blaney
33rd - Austin Dillon
34th - Kyle Busch
35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
36th - Riley Herbst
37th - Daniel Hemric
38th - Noah Gragson
39th - Anthony Alfredo
40th - David Ragan

This list will be updated following the Bluegreen Vacations Duels (Thursday, 7:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).

dark. Next. NASCAR: 19-year veteran returning to Cup Series after all. NASCAR: 19-year veteran returning to Cup Series after all

Tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 18 for the live broadcast of the 66th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway. Watch for free by beginning a trial of FuboTV today!

feed

Home/NASCAR Cup Series