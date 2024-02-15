NASCAR: 2024 Daytona 500 qualifying updates, full starting lineup
Keep tabs on the single-car qualifying session for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday, February 18 with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Qualifying for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is set to take place on Wednesday evening.
This single-car session is set to determine the front row for Sunday's "Great American Race", and it is also set to lock in two of the non-charter entries into the field. The qualifying order was set by two random draws, one for the final 20 spots involving last year's top 20 in the owner standings, and the other for the first 22 spots involving everyone else.
The results of this session are also set to determine the full starting lineups for tomorrow night's two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duels. The results of those races are ultimately set to determine the remainder of the Daytona 500 lineup -- and which two (of six) non-charter entries miss the race entirely.
Who will take pole for the Daytona 500? Follow along with our live qualifying updates.
Daytona 500 qualifying updates
Qualified (Round 2)
1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford - 181.947
2nd - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.686
3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.635
4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford - 181.27
5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.178
6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.174
7th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 181.068
8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 180.995
9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet - 180.883
10th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 180.328
Qualified (Round 1)
1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford - 181.302
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.977
3rd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 180.923
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.81
5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.788
6th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 180.785
7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford - 180.727
8th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 180.636
9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet - 180.589
10th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 180.35
11th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 180.339
12th - Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 180.195
13th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 180.173
14th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 180.122
15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford - 180.079
16th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 180.076
17th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.014
18th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford - 179.989
19th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet - 179.791
20th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.648
21st - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 179.637
22nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 179.6369
23rd - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - 179.634
24th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 179.522
25th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford - 179.39
26th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.365
27th - David Ragan, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford - 179.283
28th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota - 179.254
29th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.211
30th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 179.19
31st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet - 179.172
32nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 179.101
33rd - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.065
34th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 178.951
35th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 178.845
36th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota - 178.806
37th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 178.271
38th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 177.904
39th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 177.837
40th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet - 177.343
41st - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet - 175.572
42nd - Kaz Grala, No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 0
Daytona 500: Bluegreen Vacations Duels lineups
Duel 1
1st - Joey Logano
2nd - Kyle Larson
3rd - Chase Elliott
4th - Austin Dillon
5th - Ross Chastain
6th - Todd Gilliland
7th - Ryan Preece
8th - Chris Buescher
9th - Alex Bowman
10th - Daniel Suarez
11th - Anthony Alfredo
12th - Erik Jones
13th - Daniel Hemric
14th - Martin Truex Jr.
15th - Ty Gibbs
16th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17th - Corey LaJoie
18th - Jimmie Johnson
19th - Tyler Reddick
20th - Carson Hocevar
21st - J.J. Yeley
Duel 2
1st - Michael McDowell
2nd - Austin Cindric
3rd - William Byron
4th - Kyle Busch
5th - Harrison Burton
6th - Riley Herbst
7th - Chase Briscoe
8th - Noah Gragson
9th - Ryan Blaney
10th - A.J. Allmendinger
11th - Josh Berry
12th - Brad Keselowski
13th - David Ragan
14th - Bubba Wallace
15th - Justin Haley
16th - Christopher Bell
17th - Denny Hamlin
18th - Zane Smith
19th - John Hunter Nemechek
20th - B.J. McLeod
21st - Kaz Grala
Daytona 500: Full starting lineup
1st - Joey Logano
2nd - Michael McDowell
3rd - Tyler Reddick
4th - Christopher Bell
5th - Chase Elliott
6th - Austin Cindric
7th - Alex Bowman
8th - Denny Hamlin
9th - Carson Hocevar
10th - John Hunter Nemechek
11th - Erik Jones
12th - Harrison Burton
13th - Daniel Suarez
14th - Zane Smith
15th - Ty Gibbs
16th - Brad Keselowski
17th - Kyle Larson
18th - William Byron
19th - Chris Buescher
20th - Chase Briscoe
21st - Ross Chastain
22nd - Justin Haley
23rd - Jimmie Johnson
24th - Bubba Wallace
25th - Ryan Preece
26th - Kaz Grala
27th - Martin Truex Jr.
28th - A.J. Allmendinger
29th - Corey LaJoie
30th - Josh Berry
31st - Todd Gilliland
32nd - Ryan Blaney
33rd - Austin Dillon
34th - Kyle Busch
35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
36th - Riley Herbst
37th - Daniel Hemric
38th - Noah Gragson
39th - Anthony Alfredo
40th - David Ragan
This list will be updated following the Bluegreen Vacations Duels (Thursday, 7:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).
This list will be updated following the Bluegreen Vacations Duels (Thursday, 7:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).