Formula 1: 2024 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The second Formula 1 race of a three-week stretch with no off weekends is the Austrian Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place at the Red Bull Ring this Sunday.
This race is the 11th race of a record-breaking 24 on the 2024 schedule, a schedule which features two additional tripleheaders to conclude the season.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a five-time winner at the 10-turn, 2.683-mile (4.318-kilometer) Red Bull Ring road course in Spielberg, Styria, Austria, is the reigning winner of this 71-lap race. The three-time reigning world champion also won the 24-lap sprint race at the track in 2022, 2023, and now 2024 as well.
Verstappen has won three of the four most recent races at the Red Bull Ring, all from the pole position, though only two of those three races were classified as the Austrian Grand Prix. One of the two races at the venue in 2021 was the Styrian Grand Prix.
The only race during that stretch the Dutchman did not win was in 2022, when he started from pole but finished behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Neither one of Verstappen's first two wins at the track in 2018 and 2019 came from pole. In fact, his 2018 win is still the most recent Austrian Grand Prix victory for anybody who did not start on the front row.
Formula 1: Full Austrian Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
11th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
12th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
14th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
16th - Alex Albon, Williams
17th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
18th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
19th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
9th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
10th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
11th - George Russell, Mercedes
12th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
14th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Alex Albon, Williams
17th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
18th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
19th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Lando Norris, McLaren
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
12th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
14th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Q3 - Results
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
