Formula 1: 2024 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

The 11th race of the 2024 Formula 1 season is the Austrian Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place at the Red Bull Ring this Sunday.

By Asher Fair

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Formula 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Formula 1 / Mark Thompson/GettyImages
The second Formula 1 race of a three-week stretch with no off weekends is the Austrian Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place at the Red Bull Ring this Sunday.

This race is the 11th race of a record-breaking 24 on the 2024 schedule, a schedule which features two additional tripleheaders to conclude the season.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a five-time winner at the 10-turn, 2.683-mile (4.318-kilometer) Red Bull Ring road course in Spielberg, Styria, Austria, is the reigning winner of this 71-lap race. The three-time reigning world champion also won the 24-lap sprint race at the track in 2022, 2023, and now 2024 as well.

Verstappen has won three of the four most recent races at the Red Bull Ring, all from the pole position, though only two of those three races were classified as the Austrian Grand Prix. One of the two races at the venue in 2021 was the Styrian Grand Prix.

The only race during that stretch the Dutchman did not win was in 2022, when he started from pole but finished behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Neither one of Verstappen's first two wins at the track in 2018 and 2019 came from pole. In fact, his 2018 win is still the most recent Austrian Grand Prix victory for anybody who did not start on the front row.

Formula 1: Full Austrian Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
11th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
12th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
14th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
16th - Alex Albon, Williams
17th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
18th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
19th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

Q1 - Advanced

1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4th - Lando Norris, McLaren

5th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

9th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

10th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

11th - George Russell, Mercedes

12th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

14th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Alex Albon, Williams

17th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

19th - Logan Sargeant, Williams

20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

Q2 - Advanced

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

3rd - George Russell, Mercedes

4th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6th - Lando Norris, McLaren

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

10th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

12th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

14th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Q3 - Results


1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

