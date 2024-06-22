Formula 1: No more races being shown on ABC for four months
By Asher Fair
After a weekend off, Formula 1 is set to be back in action this weekend at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix, the 10th of a record-breaking 24 races on the 2024 calendar.
The most recent race was the Canadian Grand Prix, which took place two weekends ago at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. That race was shown live on ABC, making it the third of five races on ABC's portion of this year's broadcast schedule.
The first two were the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome and the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco, both of which took place in May. But there are no more races set to be shown live on ABC until late October.
No more Formula 1 races on ABC for four months
There are two races remaining on ABC's portion of the broadcast schedule this year. Those races are the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, October 20 and the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, October 27.
Between now and then, there are nine races on the schedule, and eight of those races are set to be shown live on ESPN, including Sunday's 66-lap race around the 16-turn, 2.892-mile (4.654-kilometer) road course in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain.
The only non-ESPN race during that nine-race stretch is the British Grand Prix, which is set to be shown live on ESPN2 from Silverstone Circuit on Sunday, July 7. That race is the fourth of seven on ESPN2's portion of the 2024 schedule.
After the next nine races, there are six races remaining on this year's schedule, including the two on ABC. Only one of those six races, the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit on Sunday, November 24, is set to be shown live on ESPN. Three of the season's final four races are set to be broadcast live on ESPN2.
