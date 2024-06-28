Beyond the Flag
Formula 1: 2024 Austrian sprint qualifying, full starting lineup

The third sprint race of the 2024 Formula 1 season is scheduled to take place at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

By Asher Fair

Red Bull Ring, Austrian Grand Prix, Formula 1
Red Bull Ring, Austrian Grand Prix, Formula 1 / Anadolu/GettyImages
The Red Bull Ring is scheduled to host the third of six sprint races on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule this weekend ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, which is the 11th of a record-breaking 24 Grands Prix on the calendar.

Sprint racing was introduced in 2021. A sprint race is roughly one-third the length of a Grand Prix. Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at the 10-turn, 2.683-mile (4.318-kilometer) road course in Spielberg, Styria, Austria is scheduled to be a 71-lap race, so Saturday's sprint race at the track is scheduled to be a 24-lap event.

Since last year, sprint races have been standalone races. Each sprint race has a standalone qualifying session separate from the Grand Prix qualifying session, and the results of a sprint race have no impact on the grid for the Grand Prix itself.

Since 2022, points have been paid to the top eight finishers, from eight points for the winner down to one point for the eighth place finisher.

Formula 1 qualifying: Austrian Grand Prix sprint race

Full starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
8th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
11th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
12th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
15th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
16th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
18th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
19th - Alex Albon, Williams
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

SQ1 - Advanced

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - George Russell, Mercedes

3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

4th - Lando Norris, McLaren

5th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

9th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

10th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

12th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

13th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

14th - Logan Sargeant, Williams

15th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

SQ1 - Eliminated

16th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
18th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
19th - Alex Albon, Williams
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

SQ2 - Advanced

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - George Russell, Mercedes

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7th - Lando Norris, McLaren

8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

9th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

SQ2 - Eliminated

11th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

12th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

14th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

15th - Logan Sargeant, Williams

SQ3 - Results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
8th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Tune in to ESPN2 at 5:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 29 for the live broadcast of the sprint race from the Red Bull Ring, and tune in to ESPN at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 30 for the live broadcast of the Austrian Grand Prix from the same venue. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!

