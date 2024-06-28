Formula 1: 2024 Austrian sprint qualifying, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The Red Bull Ring is scheduled to host the third of six sprint races on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule this weekend ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, which is the 11th of a record-breaking 24 Grands Prix on the calendar.
Sprint racing was introduced in 2021. A sprint race is roughly one-third the length of a Grand Prix. Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at the 10-turn, 2.683-mile (4.318-kilometer) road course in Spielberg, Styria, Austria is scheduled to be a 71-lap race, so Saturday's sprint race at the track is scheduled to be a 24-lap event.
Since last year, sprint races have been standalone races. Each sprint race has a standalone qualifying session separate from the Grand Prix qualifying session, and the results of a sprint race have no impact on the grid for the Grand Prix itself.
Since 2022, points have been paid to the top eight finishers, from eight points for the winner down to one point for the eighth place finisher.
Formula 1 qualifying: Austrian Grand Prix sprint race
Full starting lineup
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
8th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
11th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
12th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
15th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
16th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
18th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
19th - Alex Albon, Williams
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
SQ1 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
10th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
13th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
14th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
15th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
SQ1 - Eliminated
16th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
18th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
19th - Alex Albon, Williams
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
SQ2 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Lando Norris, McLaren
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
SQ2 - Eliminated
11th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
12th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
15th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
SQ3 - Results
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
8th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
