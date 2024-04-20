Formula 1: 2024 Chinese Grand Prix qualifying, full starting lineup
The fifth race on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule is a race that hasn't been on the schedule since 2019, as the series is making its return to Shanghai International Circuit for the Chinese Grand Prix.
By Asher Fair
For the first time since 2019, China has successfully managed to remain on the Formula 1 schedule all the way through race weekend, and Shanghai International Circuit, which hosted a race each year from 2004 to 2019, is set to host its first Chinese Grand Prix in a half-decade.
The 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) road course in Jiading, Shanghai did host a 19-lap sprint race earlier in the weekend, the first of six sprint races on the schedule, but the venue hasn't hosted a full-length Grand Prix since Formula 1 celebrate its 1,000th all-time race in April 2019.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who was as five-time world champion when Formula 1 most recently visited China, is the reigning winner of the Chinese Grand Prix.
Who will line up where on Sunday before the Shanghai International Circuit lights go out for the first time in more than five years?
Formula 1: Full Chinese Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
3rd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - George Russell, Mercedes
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
11th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
12th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
13th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
16th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
17th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
18th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
19th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
11th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
12th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
13th - Alex Albon, Williams
14th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
15th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
17th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
18th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
19th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Lando Norris, McLaren
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
12th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
13th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Q3 - Results
