Formula 1: 2024 Chinese Grand Prix qualifying, full starting lineup

The fifth race on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule is a race that hasn't been on the schedule since 2019, as the series is making its return to Shanghai International Circuit for the Chinese Grand Prix.

By Asher Fair

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Shanghai International Circuit, Chinese Grand Prix, Formula 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Shanghai International Circuit, Chinese Grand Prix, Formula 1 / Fred Lee/GettyImages
For the first time since 2019, China has successfully managed to remain on the Formula 1 schedule all the way through race weekend, and Shanghai International Circuit, which hosted a race each year from 2004 to 2019, is set to host its first Chinese Grand Prix in a half-decade.

The 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) road course in Jiading, Shanghai did host a 19-lap sprint race earlier in the weekend, the first of six sprint races on the schedule, but the venue hasn't hosted a full-length Grand Prix since Formula 1 celebrate its 1,000th all-time race in April 2019.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who was as five-time world champion when Formula 1 most recently visited China, is the reigning winner of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Who will line up where on Sunday before the Shanghai International Circuit lights go out for the first time in more than five years?

Formula 1: Full Chinese Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
3rd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - George Russell, Mercedes
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
11th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
12th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
13th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
16th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
17th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
18th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
19th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams

Q1 - Advanced

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren

4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

7th - George Russell, Mercedes

8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

9th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

11th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

12th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

13th - Alex Albon, Williams

14th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

15th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
17th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
18th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
19th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams

Q2 - Advanced

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - Lando Norris, McLaren

6th - George Russell, Mercedes

7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

10th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
12th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
13th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Q3 - Results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
3rd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - George Russell, Mercedes
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

The Chinese Grand Prix is set to be broadcast live on ESPN from Shanghai International Circuit beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, April 21. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today if you have not already had the chance to do so and don't miss any of the action!

