Formula 1: 2024 Imola Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Formula 1 is back at Imola Circuit for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after missing last year's race due to flooding in the area.

By Asher Fair

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Imola, Formula 1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Imola, Formula 1 / Anadolu/GettyImages
Formula 1 had been scheduled to run at Imola Circuit for the fourth consecutive season last year, but flooding in the area prevented that from being possible. As a result, the 2023 season ended up tying the all-time record with 22 races instead of breaking it with 23.

This year's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is the seventh race on a record-breaking 24-race schedule. It is scheduled to be a 63-lap race around the 21-turn, 3.05-mile (4.908-kilometer) Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari road course in Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy, which returned to the schedule in 2020 for the first time since 2006.

The race is one of two races in Italy, as Formula 1 is still scheduled to make its annual trip to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix later in the season.

Formula 1: Full Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

5th - Oscar Piastri*, McLaren

6th - George Russell, Mercedes

7th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

8th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

11th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

12th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

14th - Alex Albon, Williams

15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

16th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

17th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

18th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

19th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams

*demoted from second place due to impeding Kevin Magnussen

Q1 - Advanced

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3rd - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

4th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

5th - Lando Norris, McLaren

6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

9th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

10th - George Russell, Mercedes

11th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

12th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

14th - Alex Albon, Williams

15th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

17th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

18th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

19th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams

Q2 - Advanced

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3rd - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

4th - Lando Norris, McLaren

5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

7th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

8th - George Russell, Mercedes

9th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

10th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

12th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

14th - Alex Albon, Williams

15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Q3 - Results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

6th - George Russell, Mercedes

7th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

8th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

