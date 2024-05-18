Formula 1: 2024 Imola Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Formula 1 had been scheduled to run at Imola Circuit for the fourth consecutive season last year, but flooding in the area prevented that from being possible. As a result, the 2023 season ended up tying the all-time record with 22 races instead of breaking it with 23.
This year's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is the seventh race on a record-breaking 24-race schedule. It is scheduled to be a 63-lap race around the 21-turn, 3.05-mile (4.908-kilometer) Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari road course in Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy, which returned to the schedule in 2020 for the first time since 2006.
The race is one of two races in Italy, as Formula 1 is still scheduled to make its annual trip to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix later in the season.
Formula 1: Full Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Oscar Piastri*, McLaren
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
8th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
9th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
11th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
12th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
16th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
17th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
18th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
19th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
*demoted from second place due to impeding Kevin Magnussen
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
4th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
5th - Lando Norris, McLaren
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
10th - George Russell, Mercedes
11th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
12th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
17th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
18th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
19th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
8th - George Russell, Mercedes
9th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
10th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
12th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Q3 - Results
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
8th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
9th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
Tune in to ESPN2 at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 19 for the live broadcast of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from Imola Circuit. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the two-time reigning winner of the race. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss this race or any remaining race on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule!