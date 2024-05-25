Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Formula 1: 2024 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Formula 1 is set for its annual visit to Circuit de Monaco for the crown jewel Monaco Grand Prix, which serves as the eighth race on the 2024 calendar.

By Asher Fair

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Formula 1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Formula 1 / Ciancaphoto Studio/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Formula 1's crown jewel marks the one-third point of the record-breaking 2024 season, with Circuit de Monaco scheduled to host the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

While there have been doubts about the iconic race's future in recent seasons, Formula 1 is once again back at the Principality for the 78-lap race around the 19-turn, 2.074-mile (3.338-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Distance-wise, the race is the shortest on the calendar, as it is also by far the slowest track on the schedule. Given the tight nature of the circuit, qualifying is perhaps more important in Monaco than it is at any other venue. Who will occupy the front row on race day this Sunday?

Formula 1: Full Monaco Grand Prix starting lineup

Check back for a full starting lineup

Q1 - Advanced

1st - George Russell, Mercedes

2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6th - Alex Albon, Williams

7th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

9th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

10th - Lando Norris, McLaren

11th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

12th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

13th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

15th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

17th - Logan Sargeant, Williams

18th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

19th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

Q2 - Advanced

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
9th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
10th - Alex Albon, Williams

Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
13th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

Q3 - Results

-

Next. Formula 1 reaches disgraceful yet not surprising low in Miami. Formula 1 reaches disgraceful yet not surprising low in Miami. dark

Tune in to ABC at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, May 26 for the live broadcast of the Monaco Grand Prix from Circuit de Monaco. Max Verstappen, a two-time winner of the race, is the reigning winner. Red Bull have won the race three years in a row, with Sergio Perez winning it in 2022. If you have not yet had a chance to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss it!

feed

Home/Formula 1