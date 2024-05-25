Formula 1: 2024 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Formula 1's crown jewel marks the one-third point of the record-breaking 2024 season, with Circuit de Monaco scheduled to host the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.
While there have been doubts about the iconic race's future in recent seasons, Formula 1 is once again back at the Principality for the 78-lap race around the 19-turn, 2.074-mile (3.338-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
Distance-wise, the race is the shortest on the calendar, as it is also by far the slowest track on the schedule. Given the tight nature of the circuit, qualifying is perhaps more important in Monaco than it is at any other venue. Who will occupy the front row on race day this Sunday?
Formula 1: Full Monaco Grand Prix starting lineup
Check back for a full starting lineup
Q1 - Advanced
1st - George Russell, Mercedes
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6th - Alex Albon, Williams
7th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
10th - Lando Norris, McLaren
11th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
12th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
13th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
15th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
17th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
18th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
19th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
9th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
13th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
Q3 - Results
-
Tune in to ABC at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, May 26 for the live broadcast of the Monaco Grand Prix from Circuit de Monaco. Max Verstappen, a two-time winner of the race, is the reigning winner. Red Bull have won the race three years in a row, with Sergio Perez winning it in 2022. If you have not yet had a chance to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss it!