Formula 1: 3 overrated drivers in the F1 24 video game
F1 24 is the 17th and latest entry in Codemasters' F1 series to be released.
The Champions Edition was released on Tuesday, May 28, and the Standard Edition was released on Friday, May 31.
The same 20 drivers on last year's grid are also on this year's grid, and updated ratings have been released for all of them. But a few of those drivers have been given higher rating than they deserve. Here are three overrated drivers in F1 24.
1. Fernando Alonso: 92
F1 23 rating: 92
While Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso has the same rating with which he started in F1 23, it must be looked at in the context of other driver ratings.
The top five teams in Formula 1 have very talented lineups, but when it translates to driver ratings within the game, the Spaniard is the only driver with a rating above 90, aside from Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Considering the fact that F1 23 began with three drivers having a rating of at least 90 and ended with five, it does not make much sense to have Alonso as one of only two drivers starting F1 24 in the 90s.
No disrespect is intended toward the 42-year-old, as he continues to prove that age is just a number, but when drivers such as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc are starting with a rating of 89, Alonso should be in their range as well. He has outperformed the Aston Martin since last season, but his rating should not be right between Verstappen and Ferrari’s 2025 driver duo.