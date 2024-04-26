Formula 1: 5 other teams poised for driver lineup changes in 2025
The 2025 Formula 1 grid is slowly beginning to take shape, and there are still quite a few teams who are expected to make changes to their driver lineups.
3. Williams
Coming into 2024, Williams had shown promise with their car. Alex Albon did a splendid job in 2023 by showcasing the straight-line speed of the FW46, spearheading the charge to the Grove-based team's best finish in the constructor championship since 2017. However, things have not been working as well for the team so far this year.
With Logan Sargeant’s contract up at the end of this season, there is a possibility that neither one of the team's drivers return to Williams in 2025, even though Albon is under contract through the end of next year.
The American driver has struggled since he entered Formula 1 last season, and his prospects for a third season with Williams seem to be dwindling.
As for Albon, he has clearly shown his capabilities and consistency behind the wheel. Having back-to-back solid seasons with Williams could earn the Thai-British driver a big move for 2025. Albon has recently been linked to moves with Mercedes and Red Bull, but nothing concrete has arisen, since he is still technically under contract through next year.
Williams team principal James Vowles has shown his optimism about the development of the car and drivers. But the team must turn it around as the season goes on, or they may fall further behind. Either way, expect at least one lineup change heading into next year.