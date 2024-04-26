Formula 1: 5 other teams poised for driver lineup changes in 2025
The 2025 Formula 1 grid is slowly beginning to take shape, and there are still quite a few teams who are expected to make changes to their driver lineups.
Dark horse: Red Bull
Rumors about Sergio Perez’s potential departure from Red Bull have been swirling ever since last season. Despite finishing second in the driver championship, the Mexican driver’s lack of consistency and poor qualifying performances gave reason for Red Bull’s management to doubt his future with the team.
Red Bull know Perez is nearing the end of his career, but they still acknowledge his capabilities as a driver. That said, multiple names have been rumored as possible replacements in the past, and it's hard to name one that wouldn't fit in as a potential teammate for Max Verstappen.
While Red Bull know what Perez is capable of, the cutthroat standard the team have held for quite some time now is equally well-known, and it is what puts them in the place of assessing alternative options, including but not limited to Daniel Ricciardo, Alex Albon, Liam Lawson, and Carlos Sainz Jr.
There is still a possibility that Perez is retained on a short-term basis, however, as Red Bull continue to dominate both championships and look for another 1-2 finish in the driver championship. Why fix what isn't broken?
Considering the team’s top-tier development, headed by lead engineer Adrian Newey (for now), it gives Red Bull the ability to invest in a younger driver without facing much of a consequence in the form of lost performance. So despite being Formula 1's top team, Red Bull could still be a team to keep an eye on as Formula 1’s 2024 edition of silly season continues to unfold.