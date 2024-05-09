Formula 1: 5 possible landing spots for Adrian Newey in 2025
4. McLaren
Zak Brown has brought McLaren a long way since taking over as CEO of McLaren Racing in 2018. The team have experienced a big jump in performance this season, and they are beginning to cement themselves as one of the top teams in Formula 1.
Sitting comfortably in P3 in the constructor championship, Brown knows this team can reach the top, especially after Lando Norris beat out Max Verstappen for his first victory in Formula 1 this past weekend in Miami.
After Adrian Newey’s days with Williams, he had nearly a decade of successful years with McLaren. The team underwent a technical team overhaul last season, and it has resulted in the MCL38 being one of the fastest cars on the grid this year.
However, despite McLaren being content with the current state of their team, the potential reunion with Newey could take them back to the top for the first time in nearly two decades. The brilliance Newey holds would bring immense value to any team, and McLaren could jump at the opportunity to sway him in their effort to start at the top once the 2026 regulations come into place.
Brown has not expressed much interest in adding Newey to the team, but it could turn it into a reality if he sees the addition of the 65-year-old to be appropriate.