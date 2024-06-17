Formula 1: 5 possible landing spots for Esteban Ocon in 2025
Esteban Ocon's Formula 1 future has been given a little bit more clarity after it was recently announced that this will be his final season with Alpine.
The announcement’s timing makes sense after Ocon’s incident with Pierre Gasly in Monaco left Alpine team principal Bruno Famin fuming.
Where will Ocon end up in 2025? Here are five possibilities.
1. Mercedes
As a former member of the Mercedes Junior Team, Esteban Ocon still has some connections to the team. With George Russell still now having a new teammate for 2025, there is a possibility that the Frenchman could be the one to replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.
The Silver Arrows could offer the 27-year-old a short-term contract while still developing Kimi Antonelli for further down the road. This could be a serious possibility in a few months, when Toto Wolff assesses the young Italian driver’s readiness for the seat.
A recent rumor suggests that even if Mercedes do not directly offer Ocon a seat for 2025, they could still support the French driver and help him make sure he is on the grid next year. That could involve upper management speaking to other teams.