Formula 1: 5 possible replacements for Lance Stroll in 2026
After a strong start to the 2023 Formula 1 season, Aston Martin proved to the grid that they have made some serious progress. However, they could not maintain that level, and they have now reverted to their usual level in 2024.
But the recent signing of Adrian Newey gives fans the expectation that Aston Martin will be one of the top teams when Formula 1's new era of regulations begins in 2026.
With that being said, team owner Lawrence Stroll will have to make a difficult decision, as the team are missing one final piece to potentially become world champions. Lance Stroll will not deliver to the level worthy of winning a championship, and replacing him could give the Silverstone team the competitiveness they need to be one of the best teams.
Here are five possible replacements for the younger Stroll in 2026.
1. Max Verstappen
The possibility of Aston Martin signing Max Verstappen will likely not go away. After Lawrence Stroll put so much into signing Adrian Newey, the Dutch driver may want to reconnect with the famed designer.
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack openly stated that the door for Verstappen is open if he is willing to consider the switch. Additionally, the Red Bull driver also mentioned that it is something he may think about in the future.
The 2026 season would be an ideal time for Stroll to go after Verstappen, as it is also set to be the final year of Fernando Alonso’s contract. Whether the Spanish driver chooses to stay in Formula 1 beyond 2026 is a different discussion, but if he does retire, 2026 may be Aston Martin’s ideal chance to win a world championship.
The pairing of Alonso and Verstappen would be arguably the best in Formula 1, in competition with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari and likely Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at McLaren.
Given Lawrence Stroll’s ambition in turning Aston Martin into the best team in Formula 1, odds are he will do anything again to secure the 26-year-old three-time world champion, similarly to how much he offered Newey.