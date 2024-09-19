Formula 1: 5 possible replacements for Lance Stroll in 2026
4. Franco Colapinto
Despite bursting onto the scene just two races ago as Logan Sargeant's replacement at Williams, Franco Colapinto has made a name for himself in Formula 1 after two strong performances in Monza and Baku. The Argentinian driver has been gaining some momentum as a potential Sauber driver for next season, along with current favorites Gabriel Bortoleto and Valtteri Bottas.
While Williams team principal James Vowles recently said that he will do what he can to get Colapinto on the grid next season, Sauber is the only possibility for next season, and his chances are slim. However, a better course of action would be to keep the 21-year-old as a reserve driver for Williams next season and potentially loan him to Aston Martin for 2026.
As of now, Aston Martin are a step up from Williams, so having Colapinto gain more experience through free practice sessions and in the simulator would help him develop. However, his relatively small sample size on which to judge could be a concern for Lawrence Stroll and team principal Mike Krack. Colapinto’s hopes lie in performing very well over the final seven races of the 2024 season.
Williams would likely not want to let go of Colapinto, and a spot could open up for him at the team in 2027, depending on what Carlos Sainz Jr. decides to do upon the expiration of his current contract. But this situation could be revisited as the 2024 season winds down.