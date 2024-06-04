Formula 1: 5 possible replacements for Logan Sargeant in 2025
2. Valtteri Bottas
With Sauber set to become Audi in 2026, it appears likely that the team will move on from Valtteri Bottas, and it appears that that will happen after 2024 as they look to shore up their roster a year early.
With Nico Hulkenberg having already been signed, it seems like Andreas Seidl would like to choose his own drivers after inheriting Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.
Bottas has not had the best three seasons with Sauber, and the team’s struggles with the car are holding back the Finnish driver. It's not an ideal situation for the 34-year-old, whose contract is due to expire at the end of this season.
With Bottas being in the latter stages of his career, a homecoming to Williams could be on the cards. He had three successful seasons with the team out of four to start his career. In those three seasons, he finished in the top five in the championship twice, and he recorded nine podium finishes along the way.
The chances of Bottas moving to Williams seem increasingly likely after Sauber made a sudden change recently by replacing his race engineer. It came as a surprise, and Bottas made some comments about it, according to LastWordOnSports.
"I think that’s more a question for the team. Yeah, it was quite a sudden change. Obviously, it’s a Sprint weekend, so working with a fresh guy will be not easy, but obviously trying to make the most out of it. But yeah, he’s getting a lot of support. But yeah, it’s quite a sudden change."- Valtteri Bottas
A move to Williams could give Bottas the opportunity to show the world he can still produce results with a good car. And he would definitely be pleased to not have pit stops that last nearly a minute.