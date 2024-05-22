Formula 1: Possible Logan Sargeant replacement emerges, and it's not Kimi Antonelli
Formula 1 silly season is slowly but surely picking up, and it does not look like the rumors or speculation will be slowing down anytime soon. After February's earth-shattering news of Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2025, many have been speculating where other drivers will be racing next year, given how many open seats there are slated to be after this season.
Outside of McLaren and Ferrari, there is at least one seat open at every team on the grid, and with the driver market still open but slowly thinning out, many of the teams that are struggling will have to start surveying their options to secure their desired drivers for next year.
One team surprisingly struggling very much this season is Williams. Aside from Sauber, Williams remain the only other scoreless team on the grid. Given the weight problems with their car, Williams have a lot to think about regarding the rest of the season as well as next season and beyond.
Williams only have one seat secured for next season after Alex Albon recently signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the team. But Logan Sargeant will likely be on his way out after a disappointing two-year run.
Many in the Formula 1 world are curious as to who will fill the American's seat for next season, with the hot rumor being that current Formula 2 driver Andrea "Kimi" Antonelli is the likely replacement.
However, the Italian is only set to turn 18 years old in August, so it may be too early for him to make the massive jump to Formula 1.
Possible Logan Sargeant replacement emerges
While Antonelli may very well have the skills it takes to compete in Formula 1, Williams could opt for a veteran driver to pair with Albon, even if it is just for one season.
There are many experienced drivers without a seat for 2025, and the Grove-based team have been doing their due diligence. Following a recent development, they could very well be looking to reunite with one of their own former drivers next year.
During the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend at Imola Circuit, Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas was seen visiting the Williams motorhome.
Bottas is said to have had a meeting with Williams team principal James Vowles, the context of which is unknown.
Bottas, whose contract with Sauber is due to expire after 2024, immediately shut down any potential rumors linking him to Williams, telling The Mirror the following.
"[James] is a good friend of mine. I ran out of coffee in our motorhome, so I needed to get some from there."- Valtteri Bottas
It should come as no surprise that Bottas tried to shoot down this rumor at this stage, even as it looks more and more likely that Sauber will not retain him for 2025 ahead of the full Audi takeover in 2026.
However, if he were to sign with Williams for next season, it would be a move that very much makes sense. He started his Formula 1 career at Williams from 2013 to 2016 before his move to Mercedes in 2017.
Even though his career may be coming to a close in the near future, he could still have a lot to offer Williams, even if only for one season. This would also give Antonelli more time to develop before Williams eventually call on him down the road.