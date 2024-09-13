Formula 1: Another Williams driver's career suddenly in serious trouble
Logan Sargeant isn't the only Williams driver who won't be finishing out the 2024 season in the car he had been slated to drive full-time.
In just his first season in Formula 2, Zak O’Sullivan has done a good job for ART Grand Prix and managed to secure two wins. The British driver has managed to make it up to 13th place in the driver standings.
But unfortunately, his 2024 campaign is unexpectedly set to end there, as a lack of funding will prevent the 19-year-old from competing in the final three race weekends of the season.
The Williams Driver Academy driver had the potential to make his way to Formula 1. Depending on the futures of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr., there was some hope for the O'Sullivan to eventually make his debut with the Grove-based team.
With his potential path to Formula 1 having now being derailed, to an extent, O’Sullivan will need to find a new series to compete in from next season onwards if he still wants a chance at making it to the top.
O’Sullivan could still have hope of getting back on track
If O'Sullivan wants to maintain a rigor of racing comparable to Formula 2, his two best options are IndyCar and Super Formula. If he can make his way into either series, odds are his hopes of Formula 1 will not be totally diminished.
However, perhaps Williams could play a role in supporting their junior driver. Though they are more conscious of their spending in comparison to other teams, they could contribute partially so that the British driver can race in Formula 2 again next season.
But with Luke Browning also being a member of the Williams Driver Academy, his promotion to Formula 2 in O'Sullivan's place at ART Grand Prix for the remainder of the season could see him overtake O’Sullivan in the team’s talent pipeline to Formula 1.
O’Sullivan’s situation has gotten lots of attention, as it is quite rare for a junior driver to be forced to withdraw from a series due to lack of funding. Perhaps some sponsors could even step in to help him get his racing career back on track. His hopes of making it to Formula 1 may not be totally gone just yet as he looks to improve his financial situation and enter a competitive racing series in 2025.