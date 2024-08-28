Formula 1: Williams decision could spell trouble for Sergio Perez
Calls for Sergio Perez to be replaced by Red Bull have been ongoing for over a year now, and his performance thus far in the 2024 Formula 1 season has been underwhelming.
Heading into the summer break, all signs pointed to the Mexican driver being dropped. However, to the surprise of many, Red Bull announced that he would stay with the team until at least the end of the year.
When that announcement was made, rumors surfaced that Liberty Media had urged Red Bull to keep Perez for the rest of the season, as his dismissal would have resulted in lots of lost revenue during Mexico City Grand Prix weekend at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in late October.
Could Sergio Perez still be replaced?
There are a lot of things said in the paddock that never make their way to the media or the outside world. However, a photographer recently revealed that many members of the paddock believe Perez will be dropped after the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Daniel Ricciardo would then be promoted from sister team RB to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen, and reserve driver Liam Lawson would then be promoted to RB alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
It was revealed that Red Bull had been in talks with Williams to potentially loan out Lawson to replace the struggling Logan Sargeant, provided that he would remain available to Red Bull if the need were to arise.
But Williams went with Franco Colapinto instead, further suggesting that Red Bull may need the Kiwi for one of their four cars in the near future.
The move would make sense from a competition standpoint, as Red Bull are facing an increased threat from McLaren in the constructor standings. As it stands, their lead has been cut down from 115 points to just 30.
If Perez were to be dropped after the Mexico City Grand Prix, there would be only four more races left on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 calendar. By that time, McLaren could potentially have the points lead, and it may be too late for Red Bull.
Having beaten Red Bull on points in eight of the nine most recent events, including five in a row heading into Monza for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, McLaren have proven themselves as the fastest team on the grid, and it was especially apparent in this past weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. Lando Norris won by nearly 23 seconds over Verstappen.
Both Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri have been near the top of the running order for most of the season, and if Red Bull lose the constructor championship lead, they would likely need a miracle to happen over the final four races to win their third consecutive constructor title.
Formula 1 fans could be treated with another down-to-the-wire finish in Abu Dhabi, similar to the dramatic finish of the 2021 world championship between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The upgrades Red Bull implement going forward could be a major determining factor in the championship race, and a lot of that could hinge on Perez being replaced before the season ends.